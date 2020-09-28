The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) recently announced the appointment of Kyle Wilkerson as Chief for the Office of Marine Patrol and Jennifer Wittmann as Director of the Office of Coastal Resources Management.
Wilkerson has more than 23 years of experience in the public service sector. He started as a Marine Patrol officer, has served as Senior Master Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief of Marine Patrol.
After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Wilkerson worked for the Oktibbeha County and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments.
He also attended Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy in Pearl, North East Alabama Police Academy in Anniston, Ala. and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga.
As Marine Patrol Chief, Wilkerson will oversee daily activities and administer all aspects of personnel and budgeting for the Office of Marine Patrol to enhance, protect and conserve the marine resources of the state. The Chief ensures compliance with local, state, regional and federal regulations applicable to the state’s marine resources.
Wittmann started working with the MDMR in 2006 and held positions as Director of the Bureau of Coastal Preserves, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Wetlands Permitting and Mitigation and Coastal Resource Management Specialist.
As Director of the Office of Coastal Resources Management, Wittmann provides oversight of programs and directs activities for Coastal Preserves and Coastal Wetlands Permitting and Mitigation Compliance. Wittmann will represent the MDMR at various local, state, regional and national wetland management forums, and serve as program coordinator, principal investigator or primary project review officer for federal grant-in-aid projects.
During her time at the MDMR, Wittman has served on the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Permit Board. Serving as a member on the board since 2016, Wittmann currently serves as Chairman and Vice-Chairman in the year prior.