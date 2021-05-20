Meat processing company Cutting Edge Meat Company, or CEMCO, is opening a red meat processing facility in Leakesville. The project is a $1.35 million corporate investment and will create 14 jobs.
CEMCO is constructing a USDA-approved red meat processing facility in the Greene County Industrial Park. The facility will house fee-based meat processing services for livestock producers and retailers and will also include retail space for specialty meat products. Additionally, CEMCO will sell the processed meats to wholesalers and retail customers. Meats to be processed at the facility include beef, pork, lamb, goats and deer. Additional processing services will yield products like sausage, bacon and jerky. The facility will have the capacity to process approximately 30 beef cattle per week, as well as a similar number of hogs, lambs and goats.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for an access road and infrastructure improvements. The town of Leakesville and Greene County also are assisting with the project.
CEMCO's new operations are a result of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson's recent request for locally sourced meats. The company expects the Greene County facility to be operational in July.