Economic developers, chamber professionals and industry partners have a strong ally in the Mississippi Economic Development Council. Established in 1963 as the Mississippi Industrial Development Council, the name was changed but the MEDC continues to be the professional association putting the state's economic advancement at the forefront.
“The mission, which continues today, is to work together to advance the profession and advance economic development efforts in Mississippi through advocacy, collaboration, education and providing resources to members,” says Executive Director Gwen Howard. “MEDC is the voice of the economic development profession in the state.”
Explaining the difference between MEDC, the Mississippi Development Authority and the Mississippi Economic Council, Howard said the three organizations work in coordination and collaboration. “MDA is the state’s agency for economic development, and the Mississippi Economic Council is the state’s chamber of commerce. We partner together to help advance economic development efforts through promoting a healthy business climate to recruit and retain industries and talent.”
The three organizations also actively evaluate other important factors such as incentives, infrastructure, and quality of life. “Each organization plays a different role and holds a different level of accountability to the state’s success for recruiting and retaining jobs, but we all understand the importance of having a shared vision and how we can contribute to moving the needle forward,” Howard said.
The MEDC is a statewide organization with directors from all regions. “As a state association, it is important for us to have representation from each of our eight districts, but it is just as pertinent to recognize that economic development is a team effort and not limited to one person in one zip code,” Howard said. “Key stakeholders from the local, regional and state levels working together play a part of our organization’s success and the success you see through the many job announcements in Mississippi.”
MEDC recently held its 59th winter conference in Jackson focusing on legislative priorities affecting economic development in the state. “Those priorities include the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentives Act (SB 2159), State Income Tax Plans, appropriate funding for the Mississippi Development Authority, site development programs and workforce initiatives, and legislation that affects current and new industries such as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Program,” Howard explained.
Looking ahead to MEDC’s summer conference, it will be called EXCHANGE and held July 6-8 at the Beau Rivage Casino Resort in Biloxi. “EXCHANGE brings together more than 300 economic developers, chambers of commerce and industry partners to hear from site selectors and leaders in the industry to discuss the latest trends,” Howard said. “This year we aim to bring in five to seven site selectors from a variety of firms to discuss the most pressing issues they are seeing around the country and world.
“In the past, these consultants have shared insight regarding foreign direct investment, site selection processes, competitive incentive programs, and successful workforce recruitment and retention efforts. Hearing from these national experts helps economic developers from around the state make their communities more competitive in recruiting new industries and retaining their existing companies.”
MEDC is holding in-person conferences. “While the pandemic has brought so much disruption and challenges to our industry, it also has brought opportunities to rethink how we do things,” Howard said. “We will continue to hold our conferences in person as connections with peers is a component that cannot be 100 percent replicated in a virtual setting. We will also hold webinars and produce podcast episodes to offer a variety of learning opportunities for our members throughout the year.”
There are other educational opportunities provided by MEDC. “Along with our two conferences, we hold programming for emerging leaders, elected officials, women in economic and community development and more,” Howard said. “We have focused on adding to our programming over the years due to high demand and continued engagement from our members and key stakeholders.”
To join MEDC, participate in one of their events or learn more about who they are, visit www.medc.ms or email Howard at ghoward@medc.ms.