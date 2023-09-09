Mississippi politicians rarely surprise me, but I almost fainted earlier this week when I read that Republican Jason White, the presumptive new speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, was at least open to a discussion about expanding Medicaid in the Magnolia State.
The issue is a touchy one for Republicans at both the state and national levels. Gov. Tate Reeves has refused to expand the federal program, and the current Republican House speaker, Philip Gunn, once referred to the idea of expanding Medicaid as a “nonstarter.”
The issue has been a key one in this year’s gubernatorial race. In his State of the State address earlier this year, Reeves reiterated his opposition to Medicaid expansion and urged Republican lawmakers to block any efforts to do so.
Meanwhile, his Democratic opponent, Brandon Presley, has promised to expand Medicaid — by executive order, if necessary, he controversially says — if he takes up residence in the Governor’s Mansion in 2024.
So, I was stunned to read White’s comments about Medicaid expansion in a recent article from Mississippi Today. He acknowledged that Republicans have “probably earned a little bit of the bad rap we get on health care in Mississippi” and said part of the reasoning behind that was the party’s failure to have a “full-blown airing or discussion of Medicaid expansion.”
“We’ve just said, ‘No,’” White told Mississippi Today. “Now, I’m not out here on the curb pushing Medicaid expansion, but we are going to have full discussions on that and on all facets of health care in Mississippi.”
Such candor from a politician is refreshing, and I applaud the speaker-to-be on his willingness to at least discuss the matter without sneering at it, spreading falsehoods about it or referring to it as “Obamacare.”
Perhaps White has studied recent polling, which shows 72% of Mississippians favoring expansion, or maybe he is just truly interested in solving the state’s growing hospital crisis and frightening mortality numbers.
I choose to believe the latter. I hope White will follow through and work with his fellow House members — both Republicans and Democrats — to carefully study Medicaid expansion and move forward with it if they determine it to be in the best interests of all Mississippians.
The state Senate, under the leadership of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, seems to be willing to openly examine the matter, too, and I think these developments are a step in the right direction.
Hosemann, also a Republican, easily defeated his primary challenger and is now certain to win a second term in office this November. He told Mississippi Today that he plans for the Senate to hold health care hearings, and he said all issues “will be on the table.”
Medicaid expansion is a complex matter that deserves careful examination from both houses of the state Legislature. I recently spoke with Dallas Breen, the executive director of the Stennis Institute for Government & Community Development at Mississippi State University, about the issue and how it could impact the state.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty about Medicaid expansion in Mississippi,” Breen said. “It’s highly politicized because so many people know so little about it. Combine that with, what others say is a hospital crisis, where you have the fear of hospitals shutting down. There’s no cure-all, no one fix to that problem.”
He said leaders from both political parties seem to agree that Medicaid expansion would boost access to health care throughout the state, but they begin to disagree when taking a look at the potential costs associated with broadening the program.
Breen added that the U.S. Census Bureau has undercounted Mississippi in its most recent survey, which makes getting an accurate projection of the costs — and the number of people who would be assisted by expansion — nearly impossible.
“It’s a difficult topic,” he said. “I think fiscally conservative people will take one side versus philanthropic or empathetic people on the other side. There are just so many questions about, well, if we do this, then what? And I think there’s just that hesitancy of saying, ‘Well, we’re all in,’ or ‘Well, we’re all out.’”
Breen also said it is difficult to compare the results of another state’s Medicaid expansion to unique situations in Mississippi. He mentioned proximity to care as a big challenge for the state.
“It’s tough to compare states,” he said. “We have a declining population in our urban center of Jackson, and our next largest area, for the most part, is 60,000 or 70,000 people. And we’re spread out with 3 million people over a good amount of land. So, there are not a lot of truly comparative places where we can say, ‘Well, they did this, so we can expect that.’ I think it just boils down to the political will to do something.”
It seems that the incoming speaker — and the lieutenant governor — have the desire to “do something.” I hope that something is of great benefit to our state and to the residents who desperately need affordable, quality health care solutions.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
