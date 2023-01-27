Bea Tolsdorf
Christina Marie Nunez

The new year has kicked off with the long-awaited start of medical cannabis sales in Mississippi. The first legal sales of medical cannabis to qualifying patients have taken place. With licenses issued and medical cannabis cultivated and processed, the multi-million dollar question was when would qualifying patients have access to the cannabis product? The first-to-market cannabis licensees were previously in a holding pattern awaiting the final testing process to be completed. Now that medical cannabis product is available, all of Mississippi is watching as this new regulated industry takes shape.

Newsletters

Recommended for you