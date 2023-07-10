Across Mississippi, venues for meetings and conventions offer a variety of spaces available for hosting gatherings of small groups up to large conventions. From historic inns and hotels to sprawling centers that can hold thousands, the facilities are booking local, regional and statewide events that pump money into the local economy.
Mary Catherine Webb, sales manager of the Tunica Convention & Visitors Bureau, said this year she is seeing meeting planners focused on their bottom line.
“One trend is that groups are really paying attention to their budget when they book a meeting, both small and large,” Webb said. “Our partners here in Tunica can really work with a group to help them get more for their money and really stretch the budget. Our casino properties are full service which allows them to look at expenses from hotel rooms, food & beverage and AV all in one.”
Another trend Webb said is “a steady increase in the number of smaller regional meetings for all markets, as well as social events and the leisure traveler but more recently, we are starting to see a shift in larger groups.”
Leisure travel came back quicker after the pandemic shutdown than meetings and conventions in Tunica, Webb said.
“In the two years following the 2020 shutdown, the majority of RFPs we received were group leisure travelers; this included golf groups, smaller motor coach groups and social events. Since the summer of 2022, the trend we have noticed here at the CVB, as well the numbers that have been reported by our casino partners, is the increase in RFP’s in both the association and corporate markets,” Webb said.
Webb said Tunica was selected to host the 2022 Mississippi Governor’s Conference on Tourism last fall, which drew approximately 200 tourism professionals from across the state as well as vendors from companies across the region. “In addition to the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which is hosted by the Mississippi Tourism Association, we have hosted several meetings and conventions across the market that range in size from 40 to 650,” Webb said.
A major annual event in Tunica is the Jus' Blues Awards at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. “During this four-day event, over 1,000 attendees from all over will come to Tunica to watch blues musicians perform,” Webb said.
Visitors and those attending meetings and conventions on the Mississippi Coast are looking for local culture and good food.
“Travelers want authentic experiences that give them a taste of local culture and let them explore hidden gems that friends may not know about,” said Judy Young, chief executive officer of Coastal Mississippi, the tourism organization promoting South Mississippi travel and tourism.
“Vacationers also want to know that decisions they make while traveling will have a positive impact on the destinations they visit and know that the money they spend supports the local community,” Young said.
Food-driven travel is growing in popularity among younger travelers, according to Young. “Forty-seven percent of Gen-Z and Millennials say they have planned an entire trip around visiting a specific restaurant, compared to 37 percent of respondents overall. Furthermore, 45 percent of Gen-Z and Millennials say they have planned a trip around attending a food festival, compared to just 35 percent of all respondents,” she said. “Inflation and higher costs may still be a concern for consumers, but travel remains a top priority. Almost 31 percent of travelers intend to spend more on travel than they did in 2022. Inflation is still a concern and impacts how their money will be spent while on vacation.”
Business travel is rebounding quickly, but still lags behind leisure travel in Coastal Mississippi and is driven by the high degree of economic activity throughout the county, Young said. “The leadership of Mississippi has really leaned in to positioning our state to retain, expand and recruit primary employers and advancing tourism initiatives.”
This year the Coast plays host to several large meetings, including the Municipal Court Judges Spring 2023 meeting, the Association of Black Nursing Faculty, All Games Turf 3, Mississippi County Supervisors, Mississippi Municipal League and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.
Coastal Mississippi Convention Group Sales added 38 new events to the FY22 schedule which generated an additional 47,481 attendees. The 28 bookings that were retained generated 20,657 attendees.
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission operates the Lake Terrace Convention Center among several other tourism attractions and projects that pump more than $100 million a year into the local economy.
Elliot Zalaznik, director of event production, sales and services for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said Lake Terrace’s busy convention season is spring and fall. “We do all sorts of events to fill the dates in between, including a lot of social events,” he said.
The convention center hosts a variety of groups including state associations, training sessions for Hood Industries and events held by the numerous hospitals and medical clinics in Hattiesburg. Other events among the 250 or so on the calendar this fiscal year include dance competitions and religious conferences.
Zalaznik predicts this year will be a record breaker for HCC’s meetings and conventions as the pandemic restrictions keep fading away. “The floodgates are opening and people are comfortable again meeting,” he said.
COVID restrictions led to “a little more focus on individualized prepackaged food” at group meetings, he said, and a few requests to have Zoom as part of meeting sessions. “Before COVID that was not a common request, he said.
