Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has learned who their inaugural class of Family Medicine Residents are — an announcement that happens each March. The residents will begin practicing with Memorial on July 1 for a stint of three years until they complete their residency training. This class of 10 residents will be the future physician leaders of tomorrow. The residents will be in the hospital and local clinics throughout the Gulfport and surrounding areas.
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport welcomes:
Piu Dey, MD (Virginia) – Ross University School of Medicine
Stanley Dziaba, DO (Indiana) – William Carey University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Nazli Goktepe, DO (Texas) – William Carey University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Gurwinder Kaur, MD (New York) – Ross University School of Medicine
Arjun Meiyappan, MBBS (Canada) – Medical University of Lublin
Surbhibahen Modi, MBBS (Illinois) – Government Medical College
Aneri Patel, MBBS (Texas) – B.J. Medical College
Shazzanne Pennant, MD (Washington, DC) – Howard University School of Medicine
Carmenza Valderama, MD (Texas) – Ross University School of Medicine
Thinn Zaw, MD (California) – St. George’s University School of Medicine
Prior to the formal Match, residents apply to residency programs across the country through the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). They interview at multiple residency programs for months during their 4th year of medical school. In March, programs rank their candidates and candidates rank their program preferences. Both rank order lists are submitted to the NRMP and residents are matched with their residency programs. While not all candidates receive a residency slot, those who do, find out where they are going on Friday of Match week.
“It’s a stressful but exciting time for both the residents and the programs” says Gretchen Holmes, PhD, the Designated Institutional Official for Graduate Medical Education at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. “It was especially exciting this year to find out who our inaugural class would be. Being part of a new program has both challenges and opportunities for residents. Typically, a new class of residents would have senior residents as mentors to help guide them through their first year. Being a new program, our residents will not only be helping to define the culture of the residency but will be instrumental in setting high standards for all future residents to come.”
Resident physicians are licensed doctors training in a specialty. They will spend three years with Memorial where they will see patients, write orders, and prescribe medication. All of this will be done under supervision by an experienced attending physician. They will receive a significant amount of education, simulation, and procedural training. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education oversees their training making sure all requirements are in place and residents are provided with the appropriate resources during their residency.
“Starting a Family Medicine residency is bringing much-needed primary care providers to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” says Dr. Holmes. “We can’t wait to introduce our new residents to our patients and surrounding communities. This class of residents are ready to get started and we can’t wait to welcome them.”