Memorial Hospital at Stone County has appointed a Community Advisory Board of residents within the Stone County region, to help the hospital build community connectivity and increase support and utilization of the services offered.
The board will be an essential partner in achieving the hospital mission of building healthier communities. Board members will hold monthly meetings, be solicited for their views and opinions, and influence decisions impacting the delivery and perception of health care services provided in the community.
CAB members are volunteers that will serve a one-year term. Members may be reappointed or rotate off the CAB each year based upon his or her interests, and their degree of participation.
Board members include: Trae Broome, Safety & Environmental Manager/Hood Industries Inc Wiggins Plywood Mill; Shanna Murry Luke, Coordinator of eLearning, William Carey University; Cindy Sloan, Managing Member/CPA; Danielle Kinnard, Community Development Analyst/The First, A National Banking Association; Raven James, Director of Stone County Emergency Management Agency; Shyra Galloway, Owner, The Gway Group, LLC/Realtor, Exit Monarch Realty; Scott Maddox, Co-Owner, Chief Executive Manager/Southern Turnings, LLC; Angie Juzang, Memorial Vice President, Marketing & Community Relations; Chas Pierce, Memorial Vice President, Regional Business & System Development; Lynn Truelove, Administrator, Memorial Hospital at Stone County; and Danyell Taylor Wietbrock, Marketing/Public Relations Specialist, Memorial Hospital at Stone County; and Tyler Eggers, Campus Pastor in Stone County for Venture Church