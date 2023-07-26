Memorial Health System recently opened a sleep center in Stone County.
The center, located at Memorial Hospital in Stone County, features state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and board-certified sleep specialists.
According to the Institute of Medicine’s Committee on Sleep Medicine and Research, 80-90% of adults with clinically significant sleep-disordered breathing remain undiagnosed. Patients who suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness, lack of energy during the day, snoring, disturbed sleep, morning headaches, post-sleep dry mouth or sore throat, mood changes or waking up gasping for air could benefit from an overnight sleep study.
“Our goal is to meet patients where they are, in their neighborhood, to offer solutions,” said Memorial Vice President of Operations Kevin Holland. “Sleep-related issues can be damaging, leading to problems in health, productivity, jobs, relationships and more. We are excited to provide sleep studies to our patients in Stone County and surrounding communities.”
The facility features private rooms, and Memorial sleep specialists are available to evaluate and recommend appropriate treatment options for individual needs according to the sleep study outcomes.
Services for this location include polysomnography (sleep study), CPAP/BiPAP titration polysomnogram, split night polysomnogram, Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) and Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT).
A referral from a patient’s primary care provider or specialist is needed before a sleep study can be conducted.