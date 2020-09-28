Memorial Physician Clinics recently hired William R. Cullinane, Jr. DO, in the practice of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Memorial Gulf Coast Pulmonary Consultants and Memorial Pulmonary Interventional Clinic in Gulfport.
Cullinane received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency, and was fellowship trained in pulmonology and critical care at the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville.
Cullinane is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease.