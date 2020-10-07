Memorial Physician Clinics in Gulfport recently welcomed John Lee, DO, and Brian Maddox, DO, in the practice of Family Medicine at Memorial Physician Clinics Ocean Springs Primary Care in Ocean Springs.
Lee and Maddox received their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from University of Pikeville School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Ky. Lee completed his family medicine residency at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Ky. Maddox completed his family medicine residency at Southampton Hospital in Southampton, NY.
Lee and Maddox are board certified in family medicine.