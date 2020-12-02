Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Marc Hopkins, MD, in the practice of gastroenterology, in association with Peter J. Bernheim, MD, and Scott M. Gioe, MD, at Memorial Physician Clinics Gastroenterology Center, 4500 West Railroad St., Gulfport.
Dr. Hopkins received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his internal medicine residency at Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi, and at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia. He was fellowship trained in gastroenterology at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.