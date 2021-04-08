Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Andrea Barker, MD, in the practice of vascular surgery, in association with Alton Dauterive, MD, and Joseph Graham, DO, at Vascular Surgery Consultants, 1340 Broad Ave., Suite 220, Gulfport.
Dr. Barker received her medical degree at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson. She completed her general surgery residency and vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Dr. Barker is board certified in general and vascular surgery. She specializes in open and endovascular vascular reconstructions as well as management of dialysis patients and venous disease.