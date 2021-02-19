Memorial has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Memorial is in the top 4% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering cancer care services. This is the eighth consecutive year Memorial Hospital has received this accolade.
A hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Classification (ACS CoC) as one of four specific types of cancer programs to be considered for the award. The Women’s Choice Award measures hospitals on the presence of specific cancer-related services offered onsite, infection rates and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey. The award is unique in that criteria also include primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.
“The very first step on a cancer journey is knowing where to go for the best care,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award and a breast cancer survivor. “We’re empowering women to make confident decisions about the best hospital for cancer care for themselves and their loved ones. We help them make smart, informed choices during a stressful time.”
Accreditation required for the award ensures that a hospital or facility offers a full range of diagnostic and treatment services or provides integrated cancer care and comprehensive services.
Low infection rates compared to the national average are another important measure. Oncology patients are more susceptible than other patients to hospital-acquired infections because of their compromised immune systems.
Passi emphasized that Memorial Hospital and all 2021 America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care deliver on the care that matters most to women. “In addition to our award winners’ high-level performance on a national level, they provide the care that women value most, including easily accessible services onsite to avoid multiple trips for their treatment, which is so important to women faced with a cancer diagnosis,” stated Passi.