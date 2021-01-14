Merchants & Marine Bank has made $225,000 in contributions toward high-quality pre-kindergarten services in three Mississippi school districts. The Early Learning Collaboratives of the George County School District, the Hattiesburg Public School District, and the Lamar County School District each received $75,000 to provide pre-K programs to their respective communities.
“We are honored to support these early learning collaboratives as they are making a difference in so many young lives,” said Clayton Legear, Merchants & Marine Bank President and CEO. “Merchants & Marine Bank has a long-standing record of supporting our communities, because our communities support us. We have a responsibility to give back and I can’t think of a better way to do that than by supporting those who are working to give youngsters the skills and support they need to succeed in school.”
The Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 established a collaborative delivery, state-funded pre-K program in Mississippi. Currently, there are 18 funded collaboratives which are required to meet nationally recognized standards of quality. The bank donated to all three qualifying collaboratives located within its footprint.
Merchants & Marine Bank maintains a branch in Lucedale in George County. The bank recently opened loan and deposit production offices in Hattiesburg in Lamar County.