Merchants & Marine Bank (“M&M Bank”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTC QX: “MNMB") today announced the selection of Jon Parker to lead client, community and public relations in Jackson and George counties. In this role, Parker will partner with the Bank’s executive leadership team as well as other local team members to support market-specific outreach efforts.
“Jon has a record of outstanding customer service and has strong ties to this community,” said Clayton Legear, Merchants & Marine Bank President and CEO. “As Merchants & Marine Bank continues to expand into new markets, Jon will focus on taking excellent care of our current clients while growing our customer base in our home markets of Jackson and George counties,” said Legear. As of June 30, 2020, Merchants & Marine Bank has the second largest deposit market share in each county, according to the FDIC Summary of Deposits report.
Parker is a lifelong resident of Jackson County. A graduate of Delta State University where he lettered in basketball for four years, he also holds a master’s degree in higher education from William Carey University. Among his many community activities, Parker created the East Central Youth Basketball League in 2016 and continues to serve as its director. For 12 years prior to joining Merchants & Marine Bank, he was an independent agent with the MS Farm Bureau Insurance/Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
“Jon doesn’t just know this area, he is passionate about serving and supporting it,” said Legear. “He will play an instrumental role in helping us identify ways that we can continue to give back to this community that supports us and that we proudly call home. We welcome him to the Merchants & Marine Bank team and look forward to the difference that his experience and enthusiasm will make for our customers and our community.”