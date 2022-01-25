Merchants & Marine Bank has announced the hiring of Grant Walker as the company’s new Pine Belt Market President. With over 35 years of service in the Magnolia State’s banking industry, Walker comes to Merchants & Marine Bank after a 14-year tenure as market president for a regional bank, leading his team of more than 70 employees to earn regional recognition for best-in-class customer service.
Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in Comprehensive Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He has graduate degree programs in bank management, advanced commercial lending, and real estate lending from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University.
Walker has a career-long commitment to community service and has held leadership positions in the Area Development Partnership of Greater Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club, the Pine Belt Boys and Girls Club, the Hattiesburg Downtown Association, and the Pine Belt Family YMCA.
Walker, based in Hattiesburg, joins the recently promoted Greg Hodges, now the bank’s Chief Banking Officer.
“We are honored to have Grant Walker join our team at Merchants & Marine Bank,” said Hodges. “Those of us who call Hattiesburg home know that Grant brings great value to the families and businesses of the Hub City through his well-earned professional expertise and heartfelt commitment for community service.”
“As Merchants & Marine Bank continues to grow, it’s important to remember that we will grow through hiring the kind of leaders our clients deserve,” said Merchants & Marine Bank President and CEO Clayton Legear. “I’m thrilled Grant has signed on to our mission, as he is aligned with our philosophy that those who take on leadership roles are taking on greater accountability for the well-being of the communities we serve.”