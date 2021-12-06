» Queen City becoming a draw with new buildings, remodels on historic properties
Meridian business recruiter Bill Hannah can get an instant workday lift just by looking out his office window onto 22nd Avenue.
Out the window, he sees a downtown that is becoming a destination for both out-of-towners and local folks. First to come into view is the $50 million Mississippi Arts + Entertainment building, a 4-year-old complex whose exhibits tell the stories of Mississippi’s notable artists and entertainers. Across from the new museum, he sees the final renovation work on an historic three-floor building of 30,000 square feet that soon will house the world headquarters of Castle Inc., an energy construction company that moved to Meridian in 2008.
“Those two buildings are what you see as you come over the bridge (from Interstate- 22) into downtown,” said Hannah, executive director of the East Mississippi Business Development Corp., which serves as Lauderdale County’s economic development entity and the local Chamber of Commerce.
Just blocks from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment building, known as The MAX, is the newly refurbished and reopened 16-floor art deco Threefoot Hotel. First opened in 1930 as an office tower, the 2nd Avenue hotel is now a 131-room Tribute by Marriott and home to rooftop and ground floor bars, a Starbucks and a restaurant. Catacorner from there is the Threefoot Brewing Co., a microbrewery and restaurant.
On the central part of 22nd Avenue at 4th Street is Weidmann’s Restaurant, first opened in 1871 and known to generations of East Mississippians.
The Mississippi State University Riley Center, whose historic opera house is a venue for theatre, music and other arts, sits nearby at the corner of 22nd and 5th Street. Restorations of the opera house and adjoining Marks Rothenberg building, a former department store, were “kind of the genesis of this whole downtown renovating,” Hannah said in a recent interview.
Also close by is another performing arts venue, the historic Temple Theatre, billed at its 1927 opening as “The Showplace of the South.” Situated at 2320 8th St., the theatre has 1,600 seats and the ballroom 600 seats.
At 1901 Front St. is the Union Station Depot. The City of Meridian credits its 20-year-old renovation as a catalyst for the renewal of downtown and helping lead to creation of the Meridian Downtown Historic District running from the railroad tracks north to Sixth Street between 18th and 26nd avenues. In addition to serving as a centralized center for local transit and tour buses, the Depot has a 3,000 square-feet conference center for community events both public and private.
Next door is the Meridian Railroad Museum, a celebration of the Queen City’s role in American railroading.
Yet another museum, the Mississippi Industrial Museum, is one block off 22nd Avenue at 902 14th St. in the historic former home of Soule Steam Feed Works. The museum describes itself as “an industrial time capsule that allows the visitor to experience how things were made and how people worked in the early 20th century.”
These places are situated within a 300-yard stretch, according to Hannah.
“As you come off the interstate you hit them all,” he said, and added “everything in between” is getting better.
“We have a ribbon cutting just about every week for a small business in downtown,” Hannah said, and added these have included small restaurants, gift shops, a guitar store and fitness center.
Some nightlife has returned as well, aided by Weidman’s Restaurant, the Threefoot Hotel and the Threefoot Brewery. Businesses along 22nd Avenue have noticed the evening foot traffic, Hannah said. “For the first time they are lighting their buildings. It is not only alive but looks alive,” he added off the downtown avenue.
Even more lighting is coming to 22nd Avenue and the portion of I-22 alongside it through new funding from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, according to Hannah.
Meridian added further security to the downtown strip by putting video cameras on light poles along it, he said.
“The City Council is very involved in all of this,” Hannah added. “They are giving us an economic environment for these things to happen.”
Lauderdale County is an active partner. “The two of them are working hand-in-hand with these projects,” Hannah noted, citing help with securing state and federal historic preservation tax credits, setting workable fee-payment arrangements and other steps to foster redevelopment.
“They are working together to make things happen,” he said.
On the interstate’s south side, the county plans to build an administrative center on land formally occupied by a shopping mall. This will bring yet more foot traffic to downtown, Hannah said.
Though off to a strong start, the effort to bring new life to the central business district has some distance to go, Hannah said, noting downtown takes in 90 blocks, an unusually large number for a small Sothern town. “It is really big and there’s a lot here,” he added.
Those blocks are getting new interest from redevelopment thanks to the revival of 22nd Avenue, Hannah said. “There are local developers who have purchased buildings. They have just not done anything with them yet.”
The main opportunities are in the two or three blocks off 22nd on the east and west sides, he added.
“We host a lot of groups that come looking for industrial or business locations,” he said.
The revitalization efforts started more than a decade before Hannah’s arrival six years ago. Years of further work are still ahead, but the view out of his window shows what a strong start downtown Meridian is off to, he said.