Mark Tullos is not entirely sure why so many of the world’s top artists and entertainers hail from small-state Mississippi. But he is happy to give their stories life with an assist from 21st century technology.
A veteran museums administrator, Tullos joined the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience as president & CEO just before the 2016 ground-breaking for the $50 million complex at Meridian’s 22nd Avenue and Front Street. The MAX, the name it uses for itself, would be like no other museum Tullos had run in his 40-plus years in the business. “Most collect objects,” he said. “We collect people… the stories about people.”
Specifically, the life stories and works of writers, poets, painters, potters, dancers, actors, musicians and others who have contributed to Mississippi’s renown as originator of creative talent over the years. The stories, the MAX says, are brought to life with inter-active technology designed to dazzle. Simple, time-tested artistic media plays a part as well, it says.
Here’s how the MAX puts it:
“Most of the exhibits, organized into galleries with such themes as Community, Home and Church, fill in second-floor space you could walk through in less than a minute. Don’t let the compact size fool you. You could spend a few hours immersed in the lives of everyone from single-name legends like Elvis and Oprah to such lesser-known but captivating creators as folk artist Theora Hamblett, Christian ballet dancer and choreographer Kathy Thibodeaux, and the spirited members of the Mississippi Mass Choir. If you really love the arts, you might be here all day. Seriously.”
And, the MAX adds, expect to encounter exhibit subjects made into real, approachable people.
Music plays everywhere in the MAX. “Sometimes it murmurs in the background. Sometimes, it takes the spotlight, stirring the spirit with it joyous or contemplative or aching power,” the MAX says.
Opened in April 2018, the two-story MAX features more than 300 Mississippians in exhibits and acknowledges another 1,200 as notable contributors. Plenty more will be recognized, assured Tullos.
“Other artists are emerging every year,” he said in a recent interview, and noted that this year alone five more Mississippians have been nominated for Grammys, the coveted music industry award.
The centerpiece of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is a cylinder-like space that houses the Hall of Fame, a 360-degree rotunda exhibit extending upward about 60 feet. It’s “kind of like a cathedral to all of the artists,” Tullos said.
As the MAX website puts it: “The tremendous impact of Mississippians in the arts and entertainment world will literally surround you.”
The Hall of Fame added five new artists in 2020. They joined several dozen others selected in previous years with the help of a panel of artists, historians and university experts in each discipline.
The panel members also lend their ideas and expertise to the permanent exhibits. “They help us revise and update the exhibits to keep them fresh,” Tullos said.
The mission of the MAX is to “celebrate all of Mississippi’s great artists” and to educate youths and adults alike on the lives and achievements of the artists, said Tullos, who came to the Meridian post from the head job at the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans. He also was the founding director of the Walter Anthony Museum of Art in Ocean Springs.
A vision for the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience took shape a couple of decades ago. The start came with state legislators agreeing to establish a museum to celebrate Mississippi arts and its legends.
Fundraising and site selection would follow.
That is when John Robert Smith, four-term Meridian mayor and national transportation advocate, joined a host of local businesspeople and cultural enthusiasts to promote the Queen City for the attraction, said Coleman Warner, development director for the MAX.
“Considerable support from the community” won the site-selection sweepstakes for Meridian, he said.
A site search led to 22nd Avenue and Front Street about a mile north of Interstate 20. A vacant hotel came down and, in its place, went a modern building of bricks and glass.
“It’s pretty striking,” Warner said. “If you’re headed north, you see the MAX complex on the right side.”
On the south side of the complex facing the interstate overpass is a digital board nearly as tall as the building itself. “The board is a beautiful production,” Warner said. Its job is to promote events at the MAX and around downtown.
While the state owns the building and grounds, the museum bears the cost of keeping the doors open. Money for this comes from sponsorships, event-space rentals, fundraising, grants and admission tickets that start at $14 for adults with discounts for seniors and military. Tickets are $8 for youngsters ages 6 to 17 and free to children 5 and under.
Warner noted that some portion of a local 2 percent food & beverage tax is set aside for new capital expenses but mostly goes to paying off bonds for the $50 million project.
The Max is returning to more routine operations after the Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-month shutdown followed by reduced hours upon reopening. “It’s been a slow process,” Warner said. “It is not as though you flipped the switch and people started showing up.”
The attraction is having an uptick in visits from school field trips and church-group tours. “We’re anticipating more activity in the coming year,” he said.
Each summer the MAX holds an education program for youngsters focused on a particular artistic discipline, Tullos said. “They come for an immersive week.”
Teachers nominate the young participants from schools within a five-county region of East-Central Mississippi. The MAX wants to expand the summer program to include students from across the state, Tullos said.
“Its purpose is to raise the next generation of artists,” he added, and noted summer 2022 will highlight music and writing.
“We hope to add another week, perhaps dance and theatre,” Tullos said.
The building’s second floor includes about 14,000 square feet of exhibit space. The floor also has about 6,000 additional square feet of art studios and auxiliary space.
The first floor covers about 30,000 square feet. In addition, the MAX has a courtyard that can accommodate 100 or so people and a terrace that can accommodate about the same number.
Meanwhile, the question of why so much talent and creativity can spring from a single place is a popular subject for reflection.
As recently as August, the music magazine Rolling Stone called Mississippi the cradle of blues, country and rock & roll music. “Arguably no other state has contributed as much to American music and culture as Mississippi,” the magazine said.
But how did this come to be?
Mississippi native and singer-songwriter Mac McAnally, eight-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year, theorizes that “time” seems more ample in the Magnolia State and thus gives birth to creativity.
Others say the suffering of the past and present contributes.
But it could also be the positive reinforcement artists of all sorts receive from their fellow Mississippians. “Their communities encourage people to grow and expand. I think that is a big piece of it,” Tullos said.
For artistic growth, it is like no other place on the planet, Tullos said. “We should be proud of that and celebrate it.”