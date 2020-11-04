Merit Health recently announced that five nurses in the Jackson metro area have been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
The following nurses were chosen for the critical roles they have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic:
Robert Myers, RN, CEN, Emergency Department - Merit Health Central
Rodney Daniels, RN, ICU - Merit Health Madison
Jennifer O’Neal, BSN, RN, Emergency Department - Merit Health Rankin
Loretta Rufus, RN, CMSRN, Med Surg - Merit Health River Oaks
Becky Humphreys, RN, BSN, CNBN, Breast Patient Navigator - Merit Health Woman’s Hospital