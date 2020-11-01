Merit Health Medical Group announces the expansion of cardiology services with Alicia Pace, ACNPC-AG, practicing in her hometown of Tylertown. Pace is a graduate of Walden University, where she received her Master of Science in nursing after obtaining a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Pace began her practice in Hattiesburg in 2019 at Merit Health Wesley. Her prior experience as a Registered Nurse included working in telemetry, cardiovascular intensive care and emergency medicine. Pace is an active member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Emergency Nurses Association and Mississippi Nurses Association.