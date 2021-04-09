Gastroenterologist Telciane Vesa, MD, has joined Merit Health Medical Group in Jackson as a member of the medical staff at Merit Health Central.
Vesa specializes in the diagnosis of conditions that affect the GI tract. This includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon) and biliary system. She is experienced in upper endoscopies, colonoscopies and advanced endoscopy procedures. Dr. Vesa has a special interest in gastroesophageal and colon cancer prevention.
Vesa offers direct referral screening colonoscopies, which allows patients who do not have special exclusions that require a visit with the gastroenterologist to forego the traditional pre-procedure office appointment.