Laura Ramsey Liberto has been promoted to assistant administrator at Merit Health Central according to the hospital’s acting CEO Greg Oden, MD.
Liberto has served on the hospital’s senior leadership team as administrative specialist since June 2019, and previously worked at Merit Health Central as an administrative intern. In her new role she will have some new areas of responsibility, including oversight of Environmental Services, Food & Nutrition Services and Plant Operations.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from the University of Mississippi, the Madison resident completed her master’s degree in health administration at the University of Memphis while working as an administrative graduate assistant with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis