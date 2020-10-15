Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg recently added internal medicine physician Aravind Raghavan, MD to the medical staff as a hospitalist.
Raghavan joins Merit Health from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass, where he also served as a hospitalist.
Raghavan completed his residency in internal medicine at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. Prior to his residency, he served as a research fellow for both the Mayo Clinic Department of Cardiology and the Tufts University Department of Cardiology. He attended medical school at the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center in Angeles City, Philippines. He then completed his internship and training at the Meenakshi Mission Medical Center in Tamil Nadu, India.