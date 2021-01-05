Merit Health Wesley has named Infection Control Coordinator Patty Cabana, RN, 2020’s Employee of the Year. This award is the highest honor bestowed on a hospital employee each year. Cabana was chosen from among more than 1,000 employees for the honor.
“Patty has been an invaluable resource to us as we have faced the multi-faceted challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Vice President of Quality and Clinical Transformation, Debbie Johnson. “She has answered every request to lend a helping hand, give guidance, or research with eagerness, humbleness, confidence, and competency. Patty's approach to leading our organization to success during this challenging period has demonstrated her true servant's heart.”
Employees are nominated for the award by their hospital peers, administrators and patients based on their commitment to patient care, their professionalism, and their contributions on the job.
Cabana has worked as a registered nurse for Merit Health Wesley since May 2015, and has served as the organization’s Infection Control Coordinator since January 2018. Additionally, she serves within the Sepsis Management Team, helping lead Merit Health Wesley to become the first hospital in Mississippi to receive the Sepsis Certification designation from The Joint Commission. She is actively involved in the hospital’s Patient Safety Committee, Infection Control Committee, Environment of Care Committee, Emergency Management Committee, and many more.
The hospital also named Clinical Manager of the Year, Angel Freeman,RN, and Non-Clinical Manager of the Year, Steve Branton, MSHA.
Freeman serves as the Surgical Services Director, where she manages the day-to-day operations of the hospital’s operating rooms. She has worked for Merit Health Wesley for since December 2008.
“The surgery department has many moving parts and many daily challenges, and Angel is a master at solving these problems as they arise,” says Chief Nursing Officer, Phebe McKay. “Angel has a unique ability to connect with her staff and with the surgeons. She knows what’s going on in their personal lives because she cares.”
Branton is the Materials Management Director in the Purchasing Department. He joined Merit Health Wesley in 2013.
“Steve spends a great deal of his day making sure everyone is taken care of,” said Tammy Schramm, Chief Financial Officer. “He is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure our facility has or can get the materials needed to provide the best possible care for our patients and staff.”
“Providing excellent healthcare to the people of the Pine Belt takes every member of our staff performing their unique and invaluable role,” said Matthew Banks, Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy to be able to honor our 2020 award winners for their outstanding service, and would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication to our patients and organization.”