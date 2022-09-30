Meshelle Rawls - Foundation of MidSouth

Meshelle Rawls is the Director of Administration and Special Projects with the Foundation for the Mid South. She has provided programmatic support to various initiatives, and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Foundation. In her role, she finds joy in developing and implementing HR personnel systems, practices, and processes tailored to meet the needs of the staff.

