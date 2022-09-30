Meshelle Rawls is the Director of Administration and Special Projects with the Foundation for the Mid South. She has provided programmatic support to various initiatives, and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Foundation. In her role, she finds joy in developing and implementing HR personnel systems, practices, and processes tailored to meet the needs of the staff.
Rawls serves in many capacities and is incredibly involved in community activities as a member of Women for Progress (Co-Director of Lunch and Learn), Capital Area Human Resource Association, American Heart Association Board of Directors, VIPink (American Cancer Society), and Junior Auxiliary of Madison County. She is also the President of Jackson State University Alumni Association for Madison County.
Rawls has been honored for her professional accomplishments and service to the community as a member of Leadership Greater Jackson (2013), and Southeastern Council on Foundation Hull Fellow (2015), and Jackson State University Alumni Association Commitment and Service award (2022).
Rawls earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Jackson State University as well as a Master of Science in Management from Belhaven University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, participating in marathons, occasionally playing the flute, and spending time with friends and family. Rawls resides in Madison and is married to Dwight W. Rawls.
