Meta Cooper Danzey- Ingalls

Meta Cooper Danzey is senior counsel at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. In her role, she provided legal services and advice across a broad portfolio at Ingalls Shipbuilding. Danzey supports the National Security Cutter Program, Compliance Program, Privacy Program and Supply Chain organization. Prior to joining HII's Law Department, Danzey was a partner with Butler Snow LLP, where she practiced in the firm's Mississippi Gulf Coast office.

