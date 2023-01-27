Meta Cooper Danzey is senior counsel at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. In her role, she provided legal services and advice across a broad portfolio at Ingalls Shipbuilding. Danzey supports the National Security Cutter Program, Compliance Program, Privacy Program and Supply Chain organization. Prior to joining HII's Law Department, Danzey was a partner with Butler Snow LLP, where she practiced in the firm's Mississippi Gulf Coast office.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Tougaloo College, Master of Arts in English from Howard University, and Juris Doctor from the University of Florida College of Law.
Danzey is a member of International Association of Privacy Professionals, Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics, and the American Bar Association. She is a member of Jack and Jill of America, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and past board member of Boys and Girls Club of Gulfport.
She was awarded 2013-2017 Mid-South Lawyers Rising Star, Products Defense, 2014 International Association of Defense Counsel Trial Academy graduate, Stanford Law School, and 2014 Leadership Mississippi graduate.
She enjoys reading books, cooking and spending time with family. Lately, their collective hobbies include family bike rides and family NERF wars.
