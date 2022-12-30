Methodist Children's Homes of Mississippi

Methodist Children's Homes has been providing care and love for children and families in Mississippi since 1896. Originally an orphanage, MCH has cared for more than 11,000 children for over a century. The legacy of Methodist Children's Homes has always been that of Christ-centered, generous love — something that will never change.
MCH serves neglected, traumatized and abused youth who have no place to turn. Aside from the immediate physical injuries children can experience through maltreatment, a child's reactions to abuse or neglect can have lifelong and even inter-generational impacts. MCH seeks to bring restoration to children and youth who have been neglected or abused. By the end of time with the agency, MCH hopes to see that they find reconciliation with their biological families, love within an adoptive family or success as a productive, independent individual.
MCH is employs 52 residential staff, 16 administrative staff, 13 clinical services staff, three therapeutic foster care staff and 18 board of manager all volunteers.
MCH has been recognized as a Mississippi Nonprofits award recipient, for its training excellence and is licensed by Ms Department of Mental Health, and Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services.
