For some people, there are medical complications from a COVID-19 infection that can be perplexing, long lasting and difficult to resolve. The condition known as long COVID can result in weakness, numbness, fatigue, joint and nerve pain, changes in vision, brain fog, strokes, heart and lung problems, and numerous other ailments.
Long COVID is not well understood or recognized, which can delay treatment to help patients recover. That is why the Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson has established a Recovery After COVID Clinic headed by Dr. Michael Montesi, 52, who had a full-time family practice in Cleveland before contracting COVID.
Montesi was active working 60 hours per week before he got COVID, and did a lot of “Delta country boy” stuff like driving a tractor. He was healthy. A year and a half after becoming ill, he still has issues such as fatigue that limit his ability to be as active in the past.
Another suspected consequence of COVID can be stimulating cancer growth. One recent scientific paper found there has been a ten- to 20-fold increase in cancer in the U.S. since the pandemic began. Montesi was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma while recovering from COVID.
The initial scan showed a small lesion. By the time he got out of Methodist Rehab, it had tripled in size.
“There are indications viruses like this can stimulate cancer growth,” Montesi said. “I am working on a scientific paper that is being peer reviewed to make people a little more aware that we have seen a change in how malignancies develop after COVID. I go to MD Anderson for treatments and surgery. It seems to be responding well.”
Initially, there wasn’t much known about long COVID, and many people weren’t seeking timely treatment for the estimated 30 to 40 long-term health issues that can result from a COVID infection. Montesi said awareness is growing because of news articles and television shows.
“Now, two years in, I think people are starting to know someone who has had COVID with residual symptoms,” Montesi said. “Some primary care providers are realizing that some of what we thought were chronic medical conditions can be long COVID.”
Montesi had a rough time with COVID. He was airlifted from Cleveland to the Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He coded, and was intubated for 26 days. He was paralyzed during his six weeks there, and then spent another six weeks at Methodist Rehab learning routine things like how to move.
He initially put off going to the hospital. By the time he was admitted, he was in severe respiratory distress.
“I think male physicians sometimes delay or are reluctant to go in,” Montesi said. “We are terrible patients. By the time I went in, I was already in severe respiratory distress. I think I would have done better if I had gone in earlier.”
Most people being treated for long COVID are older and have another chronic illness like obesity, hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. But COVID is extremely variable, and it is puzzling why some people get far more ill than others. Montesi suspects his malignancy could have made him more ill. His mother, 70, had COVID, stayed home, and didn’t get that sick.
Recovery after COVID Clinic Coordinator Rhonda Meadows, NP-C, said they provide a one-stop shop for complete evaluation and treatment.
“We try to take a holistic view of the patient because so much can be going on with long COVID symptoms,” Meadows said. “We have physical, speech and occupational therapists here to evaluate them. A lot of people think speech therapy is just about talking, but speech therapy does a good job with brain fog and memory problems. A lot of our post-COVID patients have that problem and speech therapy can be a good avenue for them to tap into.”
The respiratory evaluation provides a view of pulmonary function after COVID. Physical therapy can help with endurance and getting people back to doing normal tasks again. Meadows said they also have a nutritionist if someone is having trouble with weight gain or weight loss. Loss of the senses and taste and smell can impact the desire to eat, leading to unhealthy weight loss.
“It is a unique clinic where we can do all of that with one visit, granted it takes two or three hours,” Meadows said. “We also get lab work with all the inflammatory markers and COVID antibodies, if they are present. After the patient leaves, we send a letter with synopsis of all the findings. They are aware of the lab work, the breathing test and the results of the chest x-ray to make sure nothing major is going on with the lungs. Not everybody gets all of that. It is tailored to the patient and their symptoms. We get them back in a month to formally go over everything, and make sure all referrals are made, and everyone gets the appointments needed.”
Sometimes the patient's primary care provider does not always know what to do with some of the stranger symptoms that seen. But Meadows said that, most of the time, they have heard of similar complaints through other patients and try to help.
“There is so much that is not completely understood about long COVID,” she said. “We make them aware they are not the only ones with long COVID. It is not all in your head. It does bring a form of comfort to them. We are not here to take the place of primary care, and always keep them in the loop.”
For information or to make a referral to Methodist Rehab’s Recovery After COVID Clinic or to make a referral, call 601-364-3392.