By BECKY GILLETTE
The stroke rate for people between the ages of 18 and 45 has sparked alarmingly in the recent decades, increasing more than 40 percent, according to the American Heart Association. The caseload at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center (MRC) in Jackson reflects that trend.
“We’ve had college students, young mothers and those just beginning their careers come to us for rehabilitation after a stroke,” said MRC Medical Director Dr. Jennifer M. Villacorta, who is also an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Mississippi Medical Center.
MRC takes advantages of some of the newest rehabilitation technology including ZeroG® Gait and Balance System, which is a dynamic overhead harness that provides a more individualized upright and gait training system for patients who have strength and coordination deficits that impair their ability to walk or stand.
“It self-adjusts according to patient’s ability to bear weight (based on their strength and coordination limitations) and removes a lot of the ‘fear’ component and safety concerns our patients might have in participating in these mobility activities and exercises,” Villacorta said. “It makes them more confident and able to practice their walking, balance tasks, sit-to-stand maneuvers and even stair climbing activities. Our therapy gyms are full of such technology because we’ve always embraced breakthroughs that have proven benefits for our patients, staff and researchers. Most recently, we added $700,000 worth of robotic rehabilitation devices to our research center, and the equipment is also used for patient care.”
Another high-tech innovation used is the Bioness Hand Rehabilitation System that uses low-level electrical pulses to activate and re-train the muscles that move the hand and wrist. It’s designed to improve movement, range of motion and blood circulation and may also reduce muscle spasms and help prevent contractures and atrophy.
Therapists at Methodist Rehab are specially trained to custom-fit the splint-like device, adjust the electrical stimulation and devise exercise regimens for users of the device. It helps those who have trouble using their hands or arms due to stroke, traumatic brain injury, some types of spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.
MRC also now offers Quest, the state’s first comprehensive community integration program for people with brain injuries. Villacorta said it has since expanded to include spinal cord injury patients.
“It is housed in our Methodist Outpatient Therapy clinic in Ridgeland and serves as a means for participants to make a successful return to work, school or community life,” she said. “Patients who have graduated from our outpatient therapy services and are interested in returning to work are re-introduced to skills and strategies necessary to reintegrate back into the community and live independently. This is done through individual and group sessions and ‘real-life’ community experiences. The program focuses on improving organization, communication and problem-solving skills, as well as overcoming physical impairments. Strong emphasis is also placed on family involvement and support, as both are key elements in encouraging progress.”
Speech impairments are common after a stroke. This difficulty or inability to communicate is particularly devastating and limiting to patients and their caregivers. As a patient once mentioned, he would rather lose both arms and legs than not be able to talk. Villacorta said that, fortunately, their speech therapists have a variety of tools and strategies to help patients recover. One is VitalStim that uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation to re-educate and strengthen throat and oral muscles to re-establish some of these abilities. It’s particularly effective for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that frequently accompanies stroke or brain injury.
“I love the impact I get to see in a short time,” said Veronica Taylor, a physical therapist for MRC’s stroke program. “There’s a whole team approach to taking care of people. I feel like everybody brings something to the table.”
The mother of three, Taylor has special empathy for young mothers stricken by stroke during childbirth. “I know I have to help them get better,” Taylor said. “I want them to be able to go home and help take care of their babies.”
Many stroke factors, such as heredity, are not under the control of the patients. Non-modifiable risk factors to stroke include age, a family history (having a parent or sibling who has had a stroke) of heart disease or stroke, and prior history of stroke. The risk naturally increases as you age.
Race plays a big role, too. Black adults are nearly twice as likely to have a stroke as white adults and have the highest risk of dying from stroke. Gender is another factor. While more men have strokes, women die more often and have unique risks related to oral contraceptives, pregnancy, gestational diabetes and menopause.
“Even your zip code has an impact,” Villacorta said. “Strokes happen more often in the Southeastern U.S., in places with extreme temperatures and in low-income neighborhoods. And once you’ve had a stroke, you’ll always be more vulnerable to another one.
“With all of our patients, we stress that they have the ability to limit their risks. Lifestyle changes include not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol, having regular check-ups and following their doctor’s advice to control diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol and lipids.”
Stroke treatment is most effective when started quickly. Clot-busting medicines that can help reduce brain damage are most effective when given within three hours of the stroke occurring. Also urgent are other medications, therapies and surgery to control brain swelling and/or bleeding and limit the impact of lack of oxygen.
The American Stroke Association teaches the acronym F.A.S.T. as a guide to recognizing stroke symptoms. The F stands for face drooping. The A is for arm weakness. The S is for speech. And the T stands for time, meaning that if any of these symptoms are observed, it’s time to call 911.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death in Mississippi, accounting for more than a third of all deaths in the state. Mississippi’s CVD mortality rate remains the highest in the nation.
More information about MRC can be found at https://www.methodistonline.org/.