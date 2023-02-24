Michael Chancellor is the owner of Chancellor Inc. Chancellor Inc. is a multi-faceted Mississippi owner company comprised of five divisions: Electrical Distribution, Lubricant Distribution, Properties, Utility Construction and Utility Distribution. The company has a team of over 170 employees currently serving customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.
Chancellor started Chancellor Inc. almost 30 years ago with his skills in strategic planning, customer service and sales management. His entrepreneurial skills has made chancellor a trusted partner for companies like Howard Industries, Sanderson Farms and Mississippi Power, just to name a few.
Morris Caver of Howard Industries is quoted saying, “I have been continually pleased and impressed by the ongoing and unrelenting focus on customer satisfaction and support. Chancellor Inc. is one of those rare companies that has been able to maintain this focus throughout its history and in spite of its rapid growth and diversity of product. Chancellor Inc. continues to ear its place as a top tier supplier to Howard Industries Inc.”
Chancellor is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University.
