Jeremy F. Miller recently joined Bryant Songy Snell as a Partner specializing in energy infrastructure and private sector consulting and business development.
He is a detail-oriented project developer and manager of relationships with an extensive knowledge base in contracts, estimating, project management, business development, field operations, safety management, and quality processes primarily related to energy infrastructure construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation. He has worked on energy infrastructure projects across the country from Arizona to Maryland to Texas, and many states in between.
As a native of Mississippi, Miller grew up in the rural Jefferson Davis County community of Society Hill and has claimed Hattiesburg as home since college. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he attained a degree in Construction Engineering Technology.
Upon graduation, Miller began his career in energy infrastructure construction with M.G. Dyess, Inc. where he started as a field engineer and held various positions including Estimator, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and subsequently Manager of Support Services whereby he maintained oversight of all ongoing and future contracts and projects for both the pipeline and electric power groups across the United States.
He is a member of Venture Church in Hattiesburg and enjoys the outdoors including golf, hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and working with his labrador retriever, Zoey