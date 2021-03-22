Lindsey S. Miller, FNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine.
Miller provides prevention treatment, critical care and rehabilitation of respiratory disorders in adult patients, including COPD. Her special interests include pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Miller received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. She received her Master of Science in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., where she was also a Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society member. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“I enjoy serving others by providing treatment, education, and comfort throughout their disease processes. Health care has provided me a means to serve others, improve their quality of life, and achieve exceptional job satisfaction by making a difference,” Miller said.