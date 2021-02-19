Millsaps College and William Carey University (WCU) have announced a third educational partnership.
Beginning in late February, “William Carey at Millsaps” will offer select WCU graduate programs at the Millsaps campus in Jackson.
- The first of these will be WCU’s Alternate Route program, which provides in-person classes to help students who have bachelor’s degrees in non-education areas earn teaching certificates. The Alternate Route program is part of a larger WCU initiative to help solve Mississippi’s K-12 teacher shortage.
- WCU is also in the process of developing a dyslexia therapy program. Students will have the option of working toward master’s degrees or specialist degrees in dyslexia therapy at Millsaps in fall 2021.
“The combination of Millsaps College’s academic reputation and strategic location brings a unique strength to this latest partnership with William Carey University,” said Dr. S. Keith Dunn, provost and dean of the college. “Our shared efforts will offer new opportunities for students across Mississippi.”
The two earlier Millsaps-WCU partnerships involved cooperation between Millsaps and WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and School of Education.
Dr. Ben Burnett, WCU executive vice president, said partnerships with institutions like Millsaps are key to expanding opportunities for students.
“This is another strong collaboration which will hopefully lead to students in the Jackson area having access to quality programs offered by William Carey University. Millsaps has been a great partner over the years and we look forward to expanding our collaborations and the opportunities their students have to engage in William Carey’s graduate programs,” Burnett said.
The first round of classes at Millsaps will be offered during William Carey’s spring trimester, which starts Feb. 22. General registration for all students will be Feb. 1-19. Late registration will be Feb. 22-26 during the first week of classes.