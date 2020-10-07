Rhett Sapough has joined Millsaps College as director of admission.
Sapough joins Millsaps from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., where he served most recently as senior assistant director of admission and director of international and transfer admission. While at Wofford, he managed the college’s largest market, where over the course of three years he achieved a 35 percent increase in application volume, a 6 percent increase in yield and a 55 percent increase in deposits.
Prior to his time at Wofford, Sapough worked at Piedmont College and Greenville Technical College. He also brings experience as a Title IX investigator and an active member of NACAC and SACAC.
Sapough earned his B.S. in business administration at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., and his MBA at Georgia Southern University.