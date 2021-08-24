Milwaukee Tool, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, storage, and accessories for the professional construction trades worldwide, announces plans to expand its presence in Mississippi. The company will lease space in Clinton as an expansion of their operations in nearby Jackson. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in the region.
Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson, Grenada, and Olive Branch, and the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 3,659 in 2021. The company last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within 8 years.
For its latest expansion in Clinton, Milwaukee Tool will lease 357,000 square-feet of the 730,000 square-foot building located at 1001 Industrial Park Drive. The company will invest more than $7 million to establish the new facility which will act as an expansion of its current facility in Jackson and will help support its growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.
The new facility is expected to be operational in November, and Milwaukee Tool will begin posting jobs shortly