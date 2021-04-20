Milwaukee Tool, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools and other items, will invest $60 million to enhance its facility in Grenada County, creating 800 jobs there and 400 jobs elsewhere in Mississippi existing operations.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $26 million for for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.
The new facility is expected to open in late 2022, and Milwaukee Tool plans to fill the new jobs within eight years.
Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch, and the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 2,300 in 2020. The company last expanded in Mississippi in February 2020, adding a new distribution center in Olive Branch and also recently delivered on its 2017 commitment to create 660 jobs over four years at its Mississippi locations.
For its latest expansion in Grenada, Milwaukee Tool will construct a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park to support the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.
“When an industry leader such as Milwaukee Tool chooses to grow its footprint in Mississippi . . . it sends a strong message to the world that we take business seriously and work hard to ensure companies' long-term success in our state company is known around the world," Gov. Tate Reeves said in a prepared statement.
MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said: “MDA thanks the teams at the Greater Grenada Partnership, Grenada County, Delta Strong, Tallahatchie Valley Electric and the Tennessee Valley Authority for their hard work in bringing these new operations and jobs to our great state."
Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman said:
“The state of Mississippi has continued to be a valued partner. We look forward to bringing more jobs to this state.”
Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, productivity and unmatched durability. advanced, trade-specific solutions.
It is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.