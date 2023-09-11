SKB_4200-CI.jpg

A University of Mississippi art student paints a dilapidated structure at Greenfield Farms, where nine Mississippi artists will paint William Faulkner's former mule farm as part of a competition benefiting the Greenfield Farm Writers Residency project. A public reception on Sept. 17 will allow guests to watch the painters complete their works.

 Kevin Bain (UM)

Nine artists from across Mississippi will soon converge on what was once William Faulkner's mule farm to depict the landscape in a "plein air" painting competition.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you