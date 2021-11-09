A Mississippi-based pharmaceutical company has agreed to pay a $175,000 federal fine to resolve allegations it didn’t properly maintain records about its opioids and controlled substances as required under the law, according to a federal prosecutor’s office.
Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said the fine is being paid by Pharmaceutical Trade Services Inc., which does business as Durbin USA. The company is a supplier of medical and pharmaceutical products to companies in 160 countries, according to its website.
Under the terms of deal, the company did not admit to any wrongdoing, and there’s been no determination of civil or criminal liability.
LaMarca’s office said Durbin USA has also entered into a three-year agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration that adds further requirements on the company about the handling of controlled substances.
“Part of our strategy is making sure that registered opioid handlers keep accurate records of these highly addictive and potentially dangerous drugs,” LaMarca said in a statement.
Federal law details the reporting requirements of controlled substances in an effort to ensure the proper handling of narcotics and other prescription medications and deter illegal manufacture, distribution and use. Federal prosecutors accused Durbin USA of failing to keep accurate records and inventories of the narcotics it imported, distributed and exported from 2013 through 2020.