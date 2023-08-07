SchoolStatus, a Mississippi-based education technology company, is expanding its reach across the globe.
Founded in Hattiesburg in 2012, the company is transforming parent-teacher communication methods and using data analytics to improve various outcomes for students, including their attendance rates.
Leslie Ortego, the company’s vice president for customer success, was one of its first employees. She said SchoolStatus was born with the common struggles of educators in mind.
“Russ Davis is our founder and CEO, and he has a deep background in education,” Ortego said. “He worked at the state Department of Education as one of its technology coordinators, and he saw the struggles educators faced in getting a complete picture of a student. At first, they didn’t have enough data, and then they were inundated with it. He wanted to give them a way to see what was important, what they needed to act on and what they needed to tell parents.”
The company’s first product was its student analytics dashboard. With this product, school officials can get a snapshot of a student’s attendance and discipline history, grades, schedule and more.
“Before SchoolStatus, they had to check five different places for this information,” Ortego said.
She said the dashboard was a resounding success, with numerous school districts throughout the state adopting it. Its fast growth allowed SchoolStatus employees to tackle other challenges faced by educators.
The company soon added communication tools to its attractive, user-friendly platform. With these tools, teachers can communicate with parents without sharing their personal cellphone number, Ortego said.
“We added communication features just to see how that would go, and educators ate it up,” she said. “The way it works is that teachers can use our app on their phone or through our web platform. They can make calls, do video chats and even send text messages and emails, and it’s all logged in the student’s record.”
The company is unique in its combined features, Ortego said.
“There are a lot of platforms out there that do data and dashboarding, and there are a lot of communication platforms,” she said. “We’re really the only one that couples the two of those together. You really can’t have one without the other.”
Ortego said the company received a “significant investment” in 2021, and company officials used the expanded capital to acquire other leaders in the educational technology space.
“We purchased Operoo, which basically does any type of form,” she said. “It could be a permission slip for a field trip or something like that. Operoo digitizes it, sends it to parents and collects their signatures. It can even collect payments.”
The company also acquired TeachBoost, a platform that helps educators with their personal development and career growth, and Smore, an interactive email newsletter service.
“In addition to those acquisitions, we’ve recently purchased an attendance management system that sends out letters to families when students meet certain attendance or absence thresholds,” Ortego said. “We send attendance letters as required by law, but we also do positive engagements focusing on the importance of attendance.”
She said that, after seeing tremendous growth in Mississippi, SchoolStatus expanded its operations to other states, and the Operoo acquisition took the company global. Operoo is headquartered in Australia and has a large market there as well as in the United Kingdom.
“We entered the international market with the Operoo acquisition,” Ortego said. “Also, the Smore team is in Israel, and they have a really large presence in the United States. I think that, in every state, somebody uses Smore.”
The company now has about 240 employees and thousands of customers, and continued growth is on the horizon, she said.
“We want to make a difference and increase student success,” Ortego said. “Our future plans are to focus on our growth and to continue making a difference for educators in this country and across the world.”
