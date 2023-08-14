Mississippi continues to struggle with a shortage of truck drivers, but the problem is not unique to the Magnolia State and is steadily improving, according to state trucking association officials.
“The shortage is still there, and it’s a major problem across the nation,” said Hal Miller, president of the Mississippi Trucking Association. “However, in Mississippi, it is not as significant as it has been.”
Miller said that, nationally, there is a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers, and that number is predicted to double over the next decade.
If these numbers continue to rise, consumers will most likely see bare shelves and will have to pay more for products, he said.
“The shortage’s impact on the average citizen is big — really big,” Miller said. “We got a little flavor of that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your Walmarts and other stores were struggling to keep items on the shelves. Prices shot up. That’s how the shortage translates. We’ve gotten pretty accustomed to having enough stuff, and, without drivers, the supply chain is affected and rattled.”
The shortage has been developing for at least 15 years, and it is due to multiple factors, he said.
“Truck drivers don’t have easy lives,” Miller said. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s a very difficult job. And the workforce of today is a little different from what it was, you know, 20-25 years ago.”
Another reason for the shortage could be the stigma associated with truck driving as a career. Miller noted that some people view the industry with a lens developed by “Smokey and the Bandit,” the 1977 action-comedy film featuring a truck-driving bootlegger and other misfits.
“Trucking is an honorable career that is very high-tech, and people need to get past any old images or stereotypes they may have about drivers,” Miller said. “Sometimes, we get frustrated with law firms that play all these commercials about these big, mean trucks and careless truck drivers. Those portrayals are not accurate, but it makes potential drivers think that, well, they don’t want to be associated with that.”
The shortage is also exacerbated by regulations placed on the industry, he said.
“New regulations called entry-level driver training came into play about a year ago,” Miller said. “They require drivers to get very specific training prior to obtaining a commercial driver’s license. So, the young man who learned how to drive a truck working on his uncle’s farm and could be one of the best truck drivers around ... he has to go through a training program with a certified trainer, and then the certified trainer has to give his approval. That adds a barrier to entry.”
Drug screens — particularly those dealing with marijuana — also prove to be a challenge, he said.
“Trucking companies are required to have a very specific program in place for drug screening,” Miller said. “It’s part of the hiring process and then, when you’re hired, you can be tested randomly. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, either for medicinal use or recreational use, and a potential driver may not realize that it’s a big no-no in our industry. If you go in for a drug screen and marijuana shows up, you’re out.”
Miller said the trucking industry is actively working to lessen the difficulties associated with a career in driving. They are also working to better educate individuals about truck driving as a meaningful — and lucrative — career.
Truck drivers in Mississippi make, on average, about $80,000 per year, Miller said. Some drivers can make more than $100,000. The jobs also come with comfortable benefits packages.
“You’ll find that trucking companies now are really, really focused on technology and comfort,” he said. “If you go look at a truck today versus a truck of 25 years ago, it’s stunning. So, you’ve got great safety tech, and it’s more comfortable for drivers, too. Plus, trucking companies are realizing that drivers want to be home more, and they’re changing their operational schedules to match that and offer a better quality of life.”
Miller said that, in Mississippi, the trucking association is working to lower barriers to entry for the profession and also to boost the number of training programs. He said lawmakers and state officials have been very helpful with both of those efforts.
The state Legislature recently passed a bill to help veterans and active-duty National Guard members start careers as truck drivers. If those individuals have certain military driving credentials, they can use them to get licensed as a civilian truck driver, Miller said.
“That legislation makes all the sense in the world,” he said. “It’s beneficial, obviously to our industry, but also to the military. In the past, a lot of them may have said ‘I’m not going to pursue truck driving because of the hassle.’ This makes it very easy for them to get into the industry.”
The state is also making it easier for truck drivers to get and renew their licenses, he said.
“The state Department of Public Safety has done a great job in the last couple of years making it more driver-friendly when it comes to renewal of commercial driver’s licenses and obtaining the initial driver’s license,” Miller said. “They really became customer-friendly, removing a lot of the difficulties and the bureaucracy. That makes a big difference. In the past, it could take an entire day — or two — to renew your license. That’s big money for the driver and lost revenue opportunities for the trucking company.”
Community colleges are also playing a huge role in recruiting drivers by developing or expanding commercial driving programs, he said. These efforts are coordinated by AccelerateMS, the state office of workforce development.
“We’re seeing a lot of investment in actual workforce development programs, and the state is doing an excellent job of funding these programs,” Miller said. “Most of the state’s community colleges offer a driving program, and they can be completed in short amounts of time and with minimal costs or student debt.”
He added that the trucking industry is vital to the state’s economy and must continue to push forward in its efforts to recruit drivers.
“There are almost 24,000 truck drivers in the state of Mississippi, and that is the number of people driving big trucks, not the small stuff,” Miller said. “Plus, 1 out of every 10 jobs in Mississippi is part of the trucking industry. The industry contributes $4 billion in wages to state citizens. So, because the industry makes such a big difference from a payroll standpoint and a tax standpoint, we need to be healthy for the state to be healthy.”
