When it comes to defense contracts, Mississippi gets its share. Eighty counties receive government contracts for military spending; only Humphreys and Issaquena counties do not.
The latest figures available are for 2000 to 2020 with a dollar amount of $72,079,738,074 worth of contracts in the state, according to GovernmentContractsWon.com.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is instrumental in the passage of legislation for all military spending. He praises the committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation, which Wicker led as the highest ranking Republican on the committee, defines defense investments and priorities for the years ahead. The bill included a range of projects supporting Mississippi’s role in the national defense enterprise.
“Our nation faces the most dangerous moment since World War II, and my top priority is to deliver our service members the tools and capabilities they need to keep us safe. As an Air Force veteran myself, I will continue fighting to protect our armed forces’ culture of personal achievement that helps make military service such a badge of honor,” he said.
“The legislation that we reported to the full Senate supports Mississippi's contributions to our national defense by investing in the military installations, shipyards, airfields, manufacturing, and other institutions that are so very important.”
Ingalls Shipbuilding in Jackson County received the lion's share of defense dollars for the 2000 to 2020 time period. But smaller counties such as Lawrence County with a population of 12,061 also had contracts.
Jon Levingston with Crossroads Economic Partnership in Coahoma County, population just over 30,000, said, “Our county welcomes the opportunity to engage in work on behalf of our national defense or military agencies. Any federal dollars spent in our community are welcome and when those dollars go to wages, the return on investment in counties with a relatively small population is substantive.”
Ingalls spokeswoman Kimberly K. Aguillard, said, “HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division is the largest manufacturing employer in the Mississippi and a major contributor to the economic growth of the state. Ingalls is a tremendous enabler for economic stability in our community, investing $15M each week into our local economies through payroll alone, directly supporting Gulf Coast families.”
Ingalls has more than 11,000 employees and will hire thousands of shipbuilders in the coming year to execute the backlog they have, as well as position them for future work, she added.
The Pascagoula shipbuilder for 85 years has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. Ingalls has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships with three more under construction; has delivered 15 large-deck amphibious assault ships; delivered 35 destroyers to the U.S. Navy with four currently under construction; and delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters with two more under construction. And had the LPD 32 construction contract awarded earlier this year.
