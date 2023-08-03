Organizers are preparing for the ninth annual Mississippi Book Festival, which will take place on and near the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The festival, which begins at 9 a.m., includes guest speakers, panel discussions, book signings, a marketplace, food trucks, live music and more. It is called the state’s literary lawn party, with events happening in the Capitol, on its lawn and nearby streets, and at nearby Galloway United Methodist Church.
This year, the 160-plus participating authors include, among others, Lois Lowry, author of “The Giver,” and Jason Reynolds, who writes bestselling novels and poetry aimed at young adult and middle-grade audiences. Richard Ford, a Jackson native who won the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for “Independence Day,” will also hold a panel session and a book signing event.
Other festival features include Authors Alley, where more than 80 authors and artists will sell their work; Booksellers Row, a shop hosting 10 of the state’s independent booksellers; Capitol Showcase, with exhibits from collections like the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection in Hattiesburg; and tours of the Capitol.
The festival will also host a Community Lawn featuring charitable and government organizations. Additionally, there will be events for children, including the Mississippi Public Broadcasting-sponsored Kids Club; story times and crafts; and Rocky’s House, a language and literacy development installation from the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
“The book festival is vital because it celebrates literacy in a fresh way,” said Matt Gully, director of the East Mississippi Regional Library, which is headquartered in Quitman. “Mississippi has a rich literary history that people want to recognize and add to, and the festival offers a way to showcase this important work.”
This year’s festival is particularly important because of recent book censorship efforts across the country, Gully said.
“It is important now — more than ever — to make sure people realize the power that books have to help us change and grow as a society,” he said.
According to festival organizers, the event “unites readers and authors in an exhilarating celebration of books.” The festival is managed by a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by several of the state’s literacy advocates. It is led by Ellen Daniels, a former bookseller for Lemuria Books in Jackson.
The festival draws thousands of visitors to the capital city each year, with more than 42,000 attendees across its eight-year history. The state’s booksellers have sold about 17,500 books during those eight years.