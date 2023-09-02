Obit Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday at age 76, is pictured performing in Los Angeles on June 9, 2015.

 Matt Sayles

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach-bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

