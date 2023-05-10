Robert Smith, 2023 chairman of the Mississippi Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, received a congratulatory handshake from Lee Nations, ABC Mississippi chapter president and CEO, at the association's annual Merit Awards Dinner.
The Associated Builders and Contractors' Mississippi Chapter is celebrating 50 years of serving the commercial construction industry.
The chapter got its start in the 1960s when a group of Mississippi contractors decided to meet at the Monte Cristo Motel in Grenada to propose the idea of an association to represent the commercial construction industry for the state. The group that met were Joe Staub, J.O. Cook, Jimmy Crane, Lee Watson, E. Henry, Glenn Perry, J.T. Harrell and Jimmy Pryor. The association's purpose would be to discuss mutual concerns, resolve differences and explore improvements in the industry as well as improve relationships between general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers.
The Mississippi General Contractors Association was formed from this meeting, and as this group prospered, the idea of joining a national association became a topic of conversation. They investigated multiple options, ultimately deciding on Associated Builders and Contractors primarily due to their “Merit Shop” philosophy, equality of membership and emphasis on craft training.
In 1973, ABC National welcomed the Mississippi Chapter to the association. At this time, national membership represented about 4,500 companies. Receiving the charter at the ABC National Convention in Freeport, Bahamas, were Bill and Nancy Yates, Pete and Alice Perry, Jack and Janice Laws, Joe Staub, Buddy Prude, and Jimmy Pryor
"Our chapter has nearly 500 member companies, and 10 of these have been members all 50 years, 42 over 40 years, and 140 over 20 years," said ABC Mississippi 2023 chair Robert Smith with Glass. Inc. "This long-term support is a testament to the importance members place on workforce and safety training, political advocacy and networking for the construction industry in Mississippi. It is my honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great leaders as we celebrate 50 years.”
Over the past 50 years, ABC Mississippi has grown to become one of the largest and most well-respected ABC chapters in the United States. ABC National now serves over 22,000 national members through 68 chapters.
