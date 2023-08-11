MC Student-Athletes Choctaw Walk

Faculty, staff and students greet and cheer student-athletes during the Choctaw Walk, a Welcome Week tradition at Mississippi College.

 Submitted Photo

Following a summer of relentlessly high temperatures, the return of cherished students and beloved faculty, the arrival of brand-new professors and the influx of one of the largest incoming classes in Mississippi College’s rich history will bring a sense of relief to the Clinton campus during Welcome Week festivities Aug. 14-17.

