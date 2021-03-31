Fans will soon enjoy concerts once again at the Brandon Ampitheater. Shut down by the COVID pandemic for a year, the entertainment business is starting to bounce back in Mississippi and across the USA.
Staffers with Central Mississippi’s 8,400-seat venue are advertising five shows through Memorial Day (for up to 2,500 fans) at the outdoors facility in Rankin County. Tickets for the November 14 show featuring Foreigner are on sale. The American-British rock band produced a string of mega-hits like “Cold As Ice’’ and “I Want to Know What Love Is.’’ Mayor Butch Lee would love to see fans show up in big numbers that Sunday evening in his hometown.
Before packing up for Brandon, Foreigner makes their first Mississippi stop on their fall tour with a concert at Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena November 13. From the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi and the Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, the Magnolia State’s concert scene is on the comeback trail.
Funded with a tourism tax, the Brandon Ampitheater, Mayor Lee, says, “put us on the national and international map.’’ It’s drawing visitors with credit cards from Tennessee down to the Gulf Coast to dine in area restaurants, buy gas, shop and spend the night in hotels.
The Brandon Ampitheater is gearing up with socially distanced shows, with seating of two to four people in pods. But with more than 2.6 million Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines daily, the pandemic won’t last forever.
Brandon residents Ken Seawright and his wife, Phyllis, had a blast seeing rock shows with the Dave Matthews Band, Chicago, and Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Ampitheater before the health crisis hit. Their son, Ryan, a recent Mississippi College grad, was thrilled to see country artists Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. “We could see the economic impact the Amphitheater had almost immediately, with more patrons at restaurants and hotels,’’ Ken Seawright says. “We are really looking forward to going back to concerts this year.’’
A March 13, 2020 show with country superstar Jason Aldean was the last big show staged at the BancorpSouth Arena & Convention Center in Tupelo before much of the planet locked down.
Fans are anxious to see new shows at the Tupelo arena including Blackberry Smoke and the North Mississippi All Stars on April 16 with a parking lot drive-in concert on April 24 featuring Christian singer Toby Mac. A hip-hop show happens in May.
“The music business is starting to wake up and that is a good thing for bringing people back to work and generating revenue,’’ says Doug Johnson, BancorpSouth Arena’s executive director. “We are grateful that we are at 50 percent capacity and can welcome back patrons, promoters and events.’’
Staffers faced furloughs, but began returning in March. “It has been a tough year financially but we had an extremely good cash reserve so we could weather the storm,’’ Johnson said.
Drawing patrons again is one of the Mississippi Delta’s entertainment jewels, the Bologna Performing Arts Center. Located on the Delta State University campus, the facility is led by executive director, Laura Howell. She’s delighted to see its doors reopening.
There’s a Spring/Summer series of four events from April through July on the Cleveland campus. The Allman Betts Band performs in Cleveland April 20, with Martha Reeves booked May 27. The Marshall Tucker Band comes calling July 1, with country singer Clay Walker in concert July 10.
The facility at DSU will operate at less than 50 percent capacity. Masks must be worn, and electrostatic cleaning systems are used to sanitize the theater.
“During the period our doors were closed, we were so grateful for the outpouring of support we received from community members,’’ Laura Howell said. “It has been wonderful to see how many folks support the arts in our area.’’
At the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, a blitz of new shows are booked. Disney on Ice runs from April 8-11. There’s a Monster Jam set for April 30-May 2 for motorsports fans with world-class athletes showing off their skills. Cruisin the Coast activities are set for October 7-9.
At the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, the pace picked up after the 6,500-seat facility hosted high school hoops championships in March. The Mississippi Mudbug Festival is booked April 10-11. The 2021 Soul City Blues Fest is happening April 24. Director Michael Lasseter and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson are working hard to book big-name entertainers and make the 2021 State Fair in October the best ever.