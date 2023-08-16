On Aug. 6, 58 young leaders were honored at the 2023 Congressional Award Mississippi Statewide Ceremony held at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.
The event recognized the accomplishments of these Congressional Award medalists, who have displayed exceptional dedication to community service and personal development.
The ceremony celebrated the achievements of these young individuals who collectively contributed thousands of hours to their communities and beyond. The Congressional Award, in partnership with Mississippi 4-H, offers young people opportunities to engage in hands-on projects and leadership experiences that foster personal growth, community involvement and a commitment to lifelong learning.
The event also highlighted the dedication of Congressional Award board member Linda Mitchell, who serves as the head of the Center for 4-H Youth Development at Mississippi State and plays a pivotal role in fostering the partnership between the two organizations.
Other distinguished guests included Congressional Award board member and former Mississippi Rep. Gregg Harper, who presented medals to the medalists. Additionally, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker provided congressional remarks to the students.
“I congratulate each of Mississippi’s extraordinary Congressional Award earners for their achievement. These young leaders are dedicated to community service, contributing thousands of hours to our state and our nation. I encourage all of them to keep up the good work,” Wicker said.
Additionally, the ceremony recognized seven students with STEM Stars, a special distinction sponsored by Ferring Pharmaceuticals. This initiative encourages young participants to incorporate STEM-related activities into their Congressional Award journey, promoting a passion for science, technology, engineering and math.
Certificate earners, medalists and STEM Stars include:
Certificate earners
Molly Collins
Celia Lane
Emily Latham
Molly Latham
Nathan McCaskill
Robert Schilling
Rebekah Schilling
Bronze medalists
Cody Baker
Cadence Barnes
Delesha Butler
Devon Camillieri
Allie Cheatham
James Chung
Kiara Dampeer
Joshua Harrison
Aubrey Hart
Anna Henry
Claire Jennings
JaNiya Jones
Preston Keesling
John Kitchens
Lauren Lasswell
Maria Loaiza
Bradyn Long
Mariah Malone
Amara Martin
Taylor Rabalais
Abigail Redwine
Charles Rowan
Kyle Scheer
Lisa Spalding
Christina Stierli
Alexander Tudela
Emily Wallace
Bryan Walsh
Trumarcus Wells
Morgan White
Tyler Woods
Silver medalists
Hayden Barnett
Layla Bramlitt
Jackson Broom
Robert Failing
Jessica Fulgham
Cody Holliday
Katherine Pendergrass
Raychel Sanders
Lily Shannon
Mary Shaw
Gold medalists
Mabry Chamblee
Ryleigh Crocker
Katie Evans
Parker Henry
Jonathan Hobson
Daniel Laudadio
Reed Lindsey
Desiree Roby
Hannah Sanders
Tashunti Trice
STEM Stars
Cadence Barnes
Jackson Broome
Celia Lane
Reed Lindsey
Mariah Malone
Desiree Roby
Morgan White
The Congressional Award is the U.S. Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon a youth civilian through the Senate and House of Representatives. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program recognizes initiative, service and achievement in youth ages 13.5 to 23.
