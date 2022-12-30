The mission of the Mississippi Council on Economic Education is to increase economic literacy in Mississippi by providing resources and training to K-12 educators, empowering students to create a more prosperous future for themselves and Mississippi. Formed in 2002 by a committee of businessmen, MCEE became the only organization in the state to provide high quality, research backed professional development for teaches in the field of economics.
MCEE has been lead by president Selena Swartzfager for 12 years, along with Allie Hudson for 15 Years and Jessica Lewis for seven years. MCEE is governed 35 board of directors.
Annually, MCEE holds a Forum on American Enterprise where a keynote speaker presents on a topic of interest and the successes from previous year are celebrated. Mississippi students have been high performers in national competitions such as InvestWrite, the Capitol Hill Challenge of the Stock Market Game and the National Personal Finance Challenge. MCEE awards thousands of dollars in college scholarships annually to students that excel in financial readiness skills and economics.
MCEE has been awarded Mississippi Top Nonprofit award for 2018, 2019 and 2021; 2017 Outstanding State Council of the Year Award; and the 2016 Governor's Partnership award and Outstanding Advocate award. MCEE also had the highest number of students in the nation compete in the National Personal Finance Challenge in 2022 and the second highest number of students in the nation compete in the National Economics Challenge.
