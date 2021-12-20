Mississippi has had the highest per capita death rate from COVID-19 and Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the State Health Director, says the deaths are due mainly to two driving forces.
Mississippi has the highest rate of infection of any state so, Dobbs said, “It shouldn’t be surprising that a lot of us died because a lot of us had Covid.” Through November, the state had more than 514,000 cases and total deaths were 10,285.
Adding to the death rate is the fact that many Mississippians have underlying health factors such as obesity and diabetes that make them more vulnerable to serious complications and death from the virus.
To reduce the rate of infection and death, Dobbs said, “The easiest thing is get everybody immune. We still have way too many Mississippians who are not immune and the best way to get them safe is the vaccine."
The Covid vaccination has been proven to safely reduce the risk of infection and death and is now readily available to everyone in the state 5 years of age and older.
In spite of the vaccine availability, Dobbs said, about 1.4 million Mississippis or half of the state population is fully vaccinated. “If you throw in the number of people who have some degree of underlying natural immunity, you are still looking at some 600,000 people in Mississippi who are vulnerable,” he said. “You are going to have thousands more deaths that are preventable.”
He said the Covid vaccine “has been one of the most effective and safest vaccines to prevent this disease” and he called resistance to getting vaccinated “illogical reticence.”
Overall, the COVID vaccine is greater than 90 effective at preventing COVID related deaths. For individuals under 50 years of age, the vaccine is 100-percent effective at preventing COVID related deaths.
Dobbs said trying to promote the benefits of the vaccination among a skeptical and misinformed population is challenging.“You have folks who refuse to accept reality so it’s hard to have a logical conversation,” he said.
One of the most effective ways to drive the message home is people actually seeing how Covid sickens and kills their neighbors, friends and relatives.
“If 100 people die today, that might not impact you but if your cousin dies today that impacts you,” Dobbs said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have lost cousins, parents, aunts and children. It can happen to anybody.”
Dobbs said state health officials are reinforcing their message about proven precautions against spreading a virus as they monitor the new Omicron variant. “Masking, social distancing, being in small groups outdoors, those things still work along with vaccines for people who are not immune. We’re still thinking about the same things, making sure we have optimal protection while we see what happens with this new variant.”
Dobbs is also concerned about the potential for illness as the winter season approaches. “With the flu and Covid, it’s very concerning. Folks spend more time indoors as we have holiday gatherings, and those are prime times to spread respiratory viruses.”
Dobbs is also monitoring a small uptick in Covid hospitalizations
in the state as well as a significant increase in flu cases across the country. “We have seen predominance of a strain of flu that is especially harmful and deadly for older folks and so as we go into winter with a combination of flu and Covid, we’re worried not only about the health consequences of that but the likelihood if not inevitability that our health system will once again be overcome.”
The pandemic has highlighted the need for having a strong public health infrastructure, including technology, Dobbs said. “When Covid hit, we were still dependent on fax machines. Who uses fax anymore?”
He said there has been “an historic underinvestment in public health” but now more attention is being paid to it “because everybody expects to have accurate, timely reporting, good analytics, and they’re depending on us to make sure the vaccines get out and testing happens. So it’s identified how important it is for the wellbeing of our state.”
One persistent problem with federal funding on public health is that it is fixed on the single health crisis of the moment. “All the funding we’re getting now is for Covid and there’s not ample flexibility to use this funding for the next public health threat, whatever it might be,” he said.
On the state level, Dobbs said, funding expands and contracts with revenue and the contractions are “just devastating.” Stable, steady public health funding would be useful to be able to plan long term, he said. Maintaining strong science based public health laws is important as well.
Dobbs said the state health department has found good partners among Black leaders in the faith community as well as medical professionals, educators, nonprofits and others to help promote health education.
“That has been enormously helpful because by setting up these trusted relationships we are able to have strong communications that are knowledge based. If you don’t have trust then you can’t have the opportunity to have honest conversations and there’s not adequate trust across all segments of the population.”
Looking ahead to the new year, Dobbs said his wish would be that “everybody who’s not vaccinated for Covid or the flu get vaccinated and also for people to use the common sense measures that we know work to protect themselves and their families. When you’re out in public, wear a mask, they work. Try to keep your groups small and outdoors if possible. We have a strong sense we’re likely to see a holiday surge of Covid and we want to get as many people through the pandemic alive and as healthy as we can.”